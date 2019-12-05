Rome Man Traps 63 Pound Beaver

That's one big beaver. A Rome man trapped a 63 pound beaver and was crowned our Trophy Room winner. See all the hunting trophies from around central New York.

It's hard to explain the family bonding taking place when fathers, mothers, sons, daughters and even grandfathers hunt together. So maybe some photo highlights from our Trophy Room presented by Mayhood's Sporting Goods can shed some light.

Marshall Lamphier from Rome has the most unusual trophy in the room, a 63-pound beaver he trapped in the Town of Paris. It was 43" long, the tail alone was a foot long and 6.3-inches wide. While Marshall and his father have trapped for years, it was his first attempt at beaver. He was working with a nuisance permit from the DEC.