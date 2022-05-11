Rome Man Facing Numerous Charges Following Shots Fired Incidents

A Rome man is facing numerous charges following two “shots fired” incidents in the city.

Rome Police responded to 924 West Dominick Street early Tuesday morning for a “shots fired” call.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

No one was injured, but a second-floor window of the home was damaged.

Police were called back to the 900 block of West Dominick Street on Tuesday afternoon for another “shots fired” incident.

Officials say following a physical altercation in the 900 block of West Dominick, 19-year--old Ernest Fancher Jr. of Rome returned to the 1000 block of West Dominick Street and fired multiple rounds from a hand gun into the air.

Fancher was taken into custody while attempting to flee the area.

He was take to Rome Police Headquarters, were he was charged with with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Police say while in custody, Fancher, intentionally flooded his cell by purposefully blocking the toilet water intake, causing the toilet water to overflow into the cell blocks.

While officers were addressing the flooding, Fancher allegedly threatened to shoot one of the officers

He was also charged with criminal tampering and making a terroristic threat.

Fancher is also facing charges of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment following a threat that was posted on social media on Monday.

Authorities say Fancher went to 924 West Dominick and became involved in a verbal argument with residents there in the presence of police officers.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation when Fancher allegedly attempted to strike one of the residents with a closed fist, missing his target and striking the officer causing injury.

Fancher was transported to Rome Police Headquarters, processed, and released on an appearance ticket as these charges do not qualify for bail

Police believe all three incidents were a targeted attack against a resident of 924 West Dominick Street and say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744,

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Rome Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

