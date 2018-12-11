Recycle Your Old Christmas Lights For Local Veterans

Did you find a bunch of broken light strands when you unpacked your Christmas decorations this year?

If you did, or maybe you switched from the old style lights to new LED lights and need to get rid of your old ones, bring them to the The CNY Veterans Outreach Center at 726 Washington St. in Utica.

The Vet's center recycles them and uses the money from that to pay for services for local Veterans and their families.

You could just toss them in the trash, but why do that when you can help a local Vet and their family get something they need?