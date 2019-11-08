This Week’s Rock News: KISS Announce Final Concert

Welcome to the weekend. It feels like it's been a long week with the end of Daylight Saving Time and trying to adjust. But it's been a pretty good week in the world of rock and roll. here's a recap of this week's rock news.

We start with the announcement that Kiss made during the Kiss Kruise. They now know when and where they'll play their very last show. And we've got the date and city on this week's rock news. Just click on the link below.

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band will hit the road in 2020. And there are dates scheduled for our area. If you're planning a trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum, you'll be happy to hear about a very cool new exhibit opening up there. And Rob Halford from Judas Priest is about to tell all. Get more details by listening to this week's rock news below.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show. But if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Have a great weekend and thanks for listening.