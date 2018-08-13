Resist Tenney-Trump Protest To Be Held In Utica Today

The group Indivisible Mohawk Valley will be holding a Resist Trump and Tenney Protest today during President Trump's visit to Utica for a closed-door fundraiser for Congresswoman Claudia Tenney

The protest will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in front of the State Office Building in downtown Utica.

Hundreds of people from across the 22nd Congressional District will taking part in the peaceful demonstration.

Candidate for New York Attorney General Zephyr Teachout and Green Party candidate for Governor Howie Hawkins will also be attending the rally.

Event organizers are expecting 1,600 constituents to participate.

They say it's expected to be the largest protest in the Mohawk Valley since Tenney was elected to Congress.