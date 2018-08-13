R.E.M. Guitarist Peter Buck Selling Seattle Condo

It’s the end of Peter Buck ’s time in his Seattle condominium, and the R.E.M. guitarist would feel fine if a buyer would shell out a little less than $1.5 million to take it off his hands.

The nearly 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom high-rise pad offers a 180-degree city, mountain and water views. According to the Los Angeles Times , it features “contemporary interiors … leaded glass accents, a tiled fireplace and hardwood floors.” It’s listed at $1.4 million.

The lucky buyer cannot only sleep where Buck slept, but also take advantage of such amenities as concierge services, a gym, a club room, a spa and a rooftop dog run.

Check out photos of the condo below.

Buck has been typically busy lately. His collaboration with singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur yielded an album, Arthur Buck , that was released in June. The record was spawned during an impromptu jam session the pair played while on vacation in Mexico, as they told Rolling Stone .

“It was really spontaneous and kind of magical in its own way, as [being in Mexico] we were kind of disconnected from everything,” Buck said.

He has also toured this year with the Baseball Project, his side gig with former R.E.M. sideman Scott McCaughey.

Buck and McCaughey also collaborated with Sleater-Kinney ’s Corin Tucker in the band Filthy Friends , which released an album in 2017.

R.E.M. celebrated two significant anniversaries this year. Their debut LP, Murmur , turned 35 years old, and the band’s much-lauded return to rock, Accelerate , turned 10.