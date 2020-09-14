Report: Governor Cuomo to Ban Trick-or-Treating by Executive Order

A report is saying Governor Cuomo plans to ban trick-or-treating for kids in New York State via an executive order, including Utica and Rome.

According to the Niagara Reporter, a "high-ranking Democratic lawmaker" says the Governor "plans to cancel trick-or-treating across the state at the end of September or first week of October." The source says the Governor would use "any new development" to instigate such a move.

Los Angeles County in California had issued a similar order, effectively outlawing Halloween, but then reversed course and said it is simply "not recommended".

Cases of coronavirus in New York have been below 1% for 30 straight days.

Cases of coronavirus have spiked on some school campuses, including SUNY Oneonta, which sent kids home last week, and SUNY Oswego which instituted changes to their school year as cases there rose above 100.

