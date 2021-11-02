The 2021 NFL trade deadline is later this afternoon and the Bills are clearly a contender, which means they may try and make a trade to add a player to bolster the roster.

Which needs more help though? The offense or defense?

The Bills could use interior offensive line help, especially at guard, but another player on defense would certainly help their already stout defense. It looks like the Bills tried to do just that this past week.

According to the NFL Network's Peter Schrager, the Bills and the Dallas Cowboys called the Denver Broncos to inquire about Pro Bowl linebacker-edge rusher, Von Miller. Instead, Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a second and third-round draft pick.

The Bills have a good linebacking core with Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds; plus, Jerry Hughes and young pass rushers like A.J. Epenesa and Gregory Rousseau.

But this shows that the Bills are at a win-now stage. General Manager Brandon Beane wants to make any move that helps his team, because their goal is to win the Super Bowl come February.

Von Miller paired with Milano, Edmunds, Tre White, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer would've been scary to say the least.

We'll see what other moves are mad around the NFL today, and is the Bills make a trade before the deadline at 4 pm today.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs already made a move, as Pittsburgh traded edge-rusher Melvin Ingram to Kansas City for a sixth-round draft pick.

Your move, Brandon.

