Remember The Guys Who Dismembered A Guy? Turns Out They’re Cannibals

Oklahoma police made a statement saying that they've never seen anything like this before.

The Star Telegram reports that Bob Lee Allen and Thomas Evans Gates performed a "castration surgery on a willing victim" and then stored the mans testicles in their freezer.

The victim allegedly told police that one of the men joked about eating the man's body parts.

The two men have been charged with a long list of crimes including conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery and failure to bury a dead human member.