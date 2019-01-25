Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform With Post Malone at the Grammys

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage for a special performance at the 61 st Grammy Awards. The California rockers will team up with Austin Richard Post, aka Post Malone , for a unique collaboration, which is being billed as an “unforgettable Grammy moment.”

The joint effort teams up the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with the smooth and laconic vocals of the biggest pop star at the moment. Malone is nominated for four Grammy Awards including Best Rap/Sung Performance and Record of the Year for “Rockstar” and the coveted Album of the Year for Beerbongs & Bentleys .

As we previously reported, Post Malone was in a metalcore band before he hit the big time as a rapper. Fans recently unearthed Posty's alleged pre-fame SoundCloud account , which features the then teenage guitarist in his former band Ashley's Arrival covering Asking Alexandria 's "The Final Episode (Let's Change Channel)." Malone also auditioned to be the guitarist for Crown the Empire back in 2010, but did not get the gig.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who have been working toward a new album, have a rich Grammy history as well with 16 nominations and six wins over the years. The songs "Give It Away," "Scar Tissue" and "Dani California" have all won Grammys, while the Stadium Arcadium album won a pair of Grammys including Best Rock Album in 2007.

The 61 st Grammy Awards will beam out live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 PM (ET). Greta Van Fleet, Ghost, Alice in Chains, Between The Buried and Me, Trivium and High on Fire are among the hard rock and heavy metal bands nominated for Grammys .

2019 is off to a strong start for The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who announced a historic March 15 th gig at Egypt’s iconic Pyramids of Giza . The group will join the likes of The Grateful Dead, Sting and Yanni as artists who’ve performed at one of the eight wonders of the world. It will mark RHCP’s first gig in Egypt. See all of their 2019 tour dates here .