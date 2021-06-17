A record number of ticks are exploding in New York state.

Saravanan Thangamani, who runs the Upstate Medical University Tick Testing lab says “ticks are exploding” in New York State.

The testing lab processed at least 100 ticks every day in May. "The month of May has been the busiest yet for us." May 22nd marked a milestone. "We just tested the 10,000th tick submitted from New York."

June doesn't look to be slowing down either. 201 ticks were delivered to the lab in a single day, a record since the tick testing program in July 2019.

To make matters worse, more ticks means more pathogens. "We are observing a steep increase in the tick-borne agent positive ticks," the lab reported. "We processed a partially fed tick with 3 agents: Borrelia burgdorferi, Babesia microti, and Deer tick virus."

Protect Yourself From Ticks

Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas. If you spend time outside, especially during the height of tick season from April to September, you should treat your clothing with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

After you come inside, check your clothing to make sure you didn't carry any ticks into the house. Place clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks you may have brought in with you.

Take a show within two hours of coming indoors to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease. Showering may help wash off unattached ticks and it's also a good time to do a tick check on your body.

Under the arms

In and around the ears

Inside belly button

Back of the knees

In and around the hair

Between the legs

Around the waist

If you find a tick, you can send it to the lab for testing. Learn more at NYticks.org.

Onondaga County has the largest tick problem in the state with 175 ticks tested since May 1. Dutchess County isn't far behin at 174.

See where ticks are most active in New York State with the lab surveillance map.

