File this under the category of bizarre things members of law enforcement have to deal with.

A Utica man was 'observed' going to the bathroom in the vestibule of the Utica Police Department this week. Number one and number two, cops say.

A social media posting announcing the incident was shared on the Utica Police Facebook page saying the man was caught ''defecating and urinating in the corner.''

Officers walked out to the lobby area and placed the man in handcuffs, then escorted him to the booking area of the police station. Shockingly, as disgusting as the behavior might sound, in the eyes of the law it's nothing more than a violation.

Utica Police charged 35-year-old Alen Pajazetovic with disorderly conduct and exposure of a person. Cops said Pajazetovic was processed and released on appearance tickets, and because both 'offenses' are mere violations, police could not release his booking photo.

Officers also shared this note, expressing gratitude to the maintenance crew who had to clean up afterward: "We would especially like to thank our maintenance staff who had the unfortunate task of cleaning the area. These gentleman are the behind the scenes glue that keeps the Utica Police Department running."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

