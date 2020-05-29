Experience the Magic of the Catskill Mountains at Night on Rail Bikes

Enjoy the beauty of the Catskill Mountains at night on rail bikes.

Experience the magic of the Catskill Mountains after dark as you bike the Ulster and Delaware railroad this Summer. Travel alongside the Esopus Creek, through the forest, under the light of moon with lanterns on your rail bike for the 8 mile round trip.

Night tours are offered on Saturday's only.

Day tours are available Thursday through Monday until the week of June 22nd when tours will be available 7 days a week. On Fridays, enjoy special edition beers from Woodstock Brewing and soft pretzels at a private picnic area on the Esopus Creek. Ride back in the evening light with lanterns.

Photo Credit - Revolution Rail

Social distancing protocols are in place which includes wearing face masks, staying 6 feet apart, staggered check in times, hand sanitizing stations and railbikes being thoroughly disinfected and cleaned between tours.

Photo Credit - Revolution Rail

Rail Bike Pricing:

Tandem Explorer: (two riders) $90

Quad Explorer: (up to four riders) $160

Parking and check in for all tours is at 70 Lower High St, Phoenicia, New York.

Get more information on rail bikes in the Catskills and book your trip at Rail Explorers on Facebook or RailExplorers.net.