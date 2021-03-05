The magical rail bike rides under the stars returns to the Catskill Mountains this summer.

Experience the beauty of the Catskill Mountains after dark as you bike the Ulster and Delaware railroad this Summer. Travel alongside the Esopus Creek, through the forest, with only a lantern and the light of the moon to guide your way along the 8 mile round trip.

Credit - Rail Explorers USA

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Rail Explorers USA will begin pedaling May 1st and be open 5 days a week until mid June. Then the rail bikes will be running everyday with 4 to 6 tours a day starting at 8:30am. "Once we hit our 7 day stride we will offer our Mid-Summers Nights Tour on Saturdays at 9pm, weather dependent," said Casey Farrell Rail Explorers USA, Catskills Division Manager.

Photo Credit - Rail Explorers USA

All of the COVID safety procedures will be in place - bikes will be disinfected between each tour, and guests and staff will remain masked and socially distant while on the grounds.

Photo Credit - Rail Explorers USA

Rail Bike Pricing:

Tandem Explorer: (two riders) $90 weekday/$95 weekends

Quad Explorer: (up to four riders) $160 weekdays/$175 weekends

Parking and check in for all tours is at 70 Lower High Street, Phoenicia, New York.

Get more information on rail bikes in the Catskills and book your trip at Rail Explorers on Facebook or RailExplorers.net.