Hear Two New Songs From Jack White’s Raconteurs

Jack White ’s reunited Raconteurs have released two new tracks, their first in 10 years.

Both “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone” are expected to appear on the band’s third album, which is due in 2019. Their last release was 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely .

You can listen to the tracks below.

They’ll be released together on a seven-inch vinyl single along with a 10th anniversary reissue of Consolers , both on White’s Third Man Records. “To celebrate 10 years since the release of Consolers of the Lonely , Third Man Records is beyond honored to reissue this noteworthy album,” the label said in a statement.

“Pressed on incredibly unique magnificent copper foil vinyl, this is the first time the double LP has ever been made available on colored vinyl. Coupled with a slightly re-imagined front cover highlighting new metallic accents to the iconic tintype image (after all, tin is the traditional gift for a 10-year anniversary), this release was mastered directly from the original one-inch master tapes and lovingly pressed at Third Man Pressing in Detroit.”

The statement added that the new tracks had been laid down during “recent sessions” that would “ultimately result in a new Raconteurs album in 2019.” “The time for you all to get pretty dang excited about what is to come next year begins right ... now!” it concluded.

“I’ve never done the right business move, I’ve always done what I have to do," White said of the band's second album in 2012. "If it happens to coincide with what looks like good business, then that’s nice. … We released it without telling anyone it existed – that’s a horrible business move. Are these regrets? Absolutely not!”