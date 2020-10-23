A Drunk Woman Destroyed His Guitar, So Jack White Bought Him A New One

View this post on Instagram

One last big thank you to everyone who donated on the go fund me page and to @officialjackwhitelive for getting me my dream guitar. 48 hours ago I was in a horrible position and was absolutely legless, now I have the new guitar(s!) to get out busking and doing what I love. You will keep me seeing me on #princesstreet in #edinburgh and I've decided to release my album online (rather than just out on the streets). If you like what you hear on my videos and aren't in Edinburgh I'll be setting up a twitch stream daily very very soon for when I'm out playing music! #busking #busker #jackwhite #gofundme #mattgrant