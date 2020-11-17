Quick and Easy 15 Dollar Family Dinner Idea: Chicken Pot Pie Casserole

It's not always easy to find a dinner everyone loves, that also is pretty inexpensive - but this Chicken Pot Pie Casserole is quick and easy, and the ingredients are less than $15.

Looking for some easy dinner ideas that even kids will love? Well, I've got you covered.

My kids are grown, so half the time I'm cooking food to bring to the radio station and share with my co-workers. So - no offense to them - I try to find dishes that are less than $20 and can be easily prepared and re-heated. This Chicken Pot Pie Casserole was very easy. It was so good, the whole dish was gone in a day. It's also the kind of food that keeps you cozy during those cold Central New York winters.

On top of that, I'm not a great cook, so I'm always looking for easy and fast dinner ideas. This one was supper easy - I could probably make it from memory, it was that simple.

Here are the ingredients you'll need.

A bag of frozen vegetables (carrots, peas, corn, and beans)

Cream of chicken soup

Shredded chicken (I either get a rotisserie chicken or a bag of pre-cooked)

Can of Grands biscuits

Milk

Butter

The recipe I used came from SpaceshipsandLaserbeams.com - you can get the exact amounts and specific instructions here.

Essentially, you cook the veggies in some butter in a big skillet - mix in the soup and chicken and put them in a casserole dish. Top them with the partially cooked biscuits and throw it all in the oven - and voila! Dinner.

(Plus, the biscuits will distract your kids from the vegetables in there.) If you try this - let me know. If you want more 15 Dollar Dinners, tell me: beth@lite987.com