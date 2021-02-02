What If Aliens Invaded a Remote Cabin in the Catskills?

Close your eyes for a second and imagine: You're at a remote cabin in the Catskills of New York for a week of unplugging. No phones. No laptops. Absolutely no connection to the outside world.

And then... aliens invade Earth.

That's exactly the case in the new comedy sci-fi movie, "Save Yourselves!," starring Sunita Mani and John Paul Reynolds. The pair plays a young couple living in New York City who take a week away from their screen-filled lives to escape to a friend's cabin in the Catskill Mountains.

Not long into their stay, aliens in the form of cute, fuzzy pouffes start popping up around the cabin, and the couple turns on their phones to realize the aliens are taking over the world. "Save Yourselves!" follows the couple's journey as they try to figure out what the heck is going on and escape the pouffes overtaking the cabin.

If you're looking for a light-hearted comedy with a little bit of alien flair, you'll want to add this to your movie night queue. It's also pretty neat to see the beauty of New York State's Catskills showcased throughout the movie.

Check out the trailer for this 2020 movie below.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app