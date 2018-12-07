Shopping Rhapsody: The Best Holiday Queen Gifts

With Bohemian Rhapsody a runaway success at the box office, Queen are enjoying as high a profile as ever. And with the holidays coming up, we've combed the internet to find a wide variety of gifts that are perfect for the Queen fan in your life.

The items we've found range from band box sets, books and videos to Freddie Mercury costumes to a replica of Brian Ma y's Red Special guitar. Some are officially licensed and others are handmade. You can find links to all of them below.

If you're looking for something beyond a physical gift, you can also purchase tickets to next summer's Queen + Adam Lambert tour. They'll be hitting 23 cities across North America between July 10 and Aug. 23. You can see all the dates here .

And if you're looking to make a donation this holiday season, there's the Mercury Phoenix Trust , which was established by the band after Mercury's death. To date, the charity has funded more than 700 projects in 57 countries to fight the global spread of HIV/AIDS.

Where to Buy

Bohemian Rhapsody DVD: Amazon

Days of Our Lives DVD: QueenOnlineStore

Live in Montreal and Live Aid DVD: Amazon

Live at the Rainbow '74 DVD: Amazon

Nesting Dolls: Etsy

Red Special: Brian May Guitars

Freddie Mercury Catsuit: Etsy

1986 Wembley Costume: QueenOnlineStore

1986 Wembley Leather Jacket: Etsy

Freddie Mercury Doll: Etsy

Brian May Mask: Amazon

Drumskins: QueenOnllineStore News of the World or Sheer Heart Attack

Devotional Candle Etsy

News of the World 40th Anniversary Edition: QueenOnlineStore

Beach Towel: Etsy

Freddie Mercury Statue: QueenOnlineStore

"Bohemian Rhapsody" Sound Wave Print: Etsy

Queen: The Complete Illustrated Lyrics : Amazon

Innuendo Tea Set: QueenOnlineStore

Red Special Shirt: QueenOnlineStore

Freddie Mercury Hand Puppet: Etsy

Slipmat: A Day at the Races or A Night at the Opera

Freddie Mercury Clock Etsy

40 Years of Queen : Amazon

A Night at the Odeon Super Deluxe Box Set: QueenOnlineStore