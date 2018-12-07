Shopping Rhapsody: The Best Holiday Queen Gifts
With Bohemian Rhapsody a runaway success at the box office, Queen are enjoying as high a profile as ever. And with the holidays coming up, we've combed the internet to find a wide variety of gifts that are perfect for the Queen fan in your life.
The items we've found range from band box sets, books and videos to Freddie Mercury costumes to a replica of Brian May's Red Special guitar. Some are officially licensed and others are handmade. You can find links to all of them below.
If you're looking for something beyond a physical gift, you can also purchase tickets to next summer's Queen + Adam Lambert tour. They'll be hitting 23 cities across North America between July 10 and Aug. 23. You can see all the dates here.
And if you're looking to make a donation this holiday season, there's the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which was established by the band after Mercury's death. To date, the charity has funded more than 700 projects in 57 countries to fight the global spread of HIV/AIDS.
Where to Buy
Bohemian Rhapsody DVD: Amazon
Days of Our Lives DVD: QueenOnlineStore
Live in Montreal and Live Aid DVD: Amazon
Live at the Rainbow '74 DVD: Amazon
Nesting Dolls: Etsy
Red Special: Brian May Guitars
Freddie Mercury Catsuit: Etsy
1986 Wembley Costume: QueenOnlineStore
1986 Wembley Leather Jacket: Etsy
Freddie Mercury Doll: Etsy
Brian May Mask: Amazon
Drumskins: QueenOnllineStore News of the World or Sheer Heart Attack
Devotional Candle Etsy
News of the World 40th Anniversary Edition: QueenOnlineStore
Beach Towel: Etsy
Freddie Mercury Statue: QueenOnlineStore
"Bohemian Rhapsody" Sound Wave Print: Etsy
Queen: The Complete Illustrated Lyrics: Amazon
Innuendo Tea Set: QueenOnlineStore
Red Special Shirt: QueenOnlineStore
Freddie Mercury Hand Puppet: Etsy
Slipmat: A Day at the Races or A Night at the Opera
Freddie Mercury Clock Etsy
40 Years of Queen: Amazon
A Night at the Odeon Super Deluxe Box Set: QueenOnlineStore