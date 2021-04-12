The USDA has issued a public health alert for ground Turkey sold at several grocery stores in Utica/Rome and all of Central New York. These products are thought to be linked to an outbreak of Salmonella Hadar illness.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service arm of the USDA, raw ground turkey products produced by Plainville Brands in Pennsylvania could be linked to a multistate outbreak of 28 Salmonella Hadar illnesses in 12 states. The cases were occurred between December of last year and March of this year.

The agency didn't issue a recall because the ground turkey is no longer available for purchase in retail outlets, but may still be in people's freezers. Here are the packages and labels involved in the alert:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The packages bear establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. More information about the public health alert can be found at the USDA's website, contact Yusef Robb at (323)384-1789 or by email at yusef@tkCommunicationsLLC.com.

