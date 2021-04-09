Boonville-Oneida County Fair Back for 2021 With Two Country Acts

Another sign things are slowly getting back to normal - the Boonville-Oneida County Fair will return for 2021.

The 2020 Boonville-Oneida County Fair, which was scheduled for July 28 through August 2 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's only the second time since the fair began in 1888 it wasn't open. The other time was in 1943 during World War II.

132nd Boonville-Oneida County Fair will be held July 27 through August 1, 2021 and tickets will go on sale soon. Not only will the fair return this summer, so will the country acts booked for the 2020 fair.

Jo Dee Messina and Mark Wills will perform July 31.

All the fair favorites will be back too, including 4H shows, the kiddie tractor pull, horse pull, midway rides and games as well as the demolition derby.

Get more details and tickets, when they go on sale, at boonvillefair.com.

If the Boonville-Oneida County Fair is back for 2021, does that mean the Great New York State Fair will return to Syracuse too? Only time will tell.

Amusement Parks Re-Open

Amusement Parks across New York state can reopen today (April 9) at 25% capacity indoors and 33% capacity outdoors.

The Governor's office also issued the following guidelines for amusement park owners:

 

All facilities must submit a health & safety plan to the local health department before opening that includes social distancing, face coverings and sanitization plans.

