67-Year-Old Man Allegedly Burglarized and Beaten in New York Mills

New York State Police have arrested a New York Mills man on very serious charges. It is alleged that the 31-year-old man broke into a 67-year-old man's house and assaulted him.

Authorities say on Thursday, April 8th, 2021 New York Mills police responded to a call at a home on Maple Street in the Village of New York Mills. Police say the initial call was for a reported home invasion in progress.

State Police say 31-year-old Zachary Wojcik allegedly broke into the Maple Street home and assaulted the 67-year-old man who lived there. Officials say he suffered multiple facial injuries and a serious laceration on his leg. State Police say Wojcik allegedly also assaulted another resident of the Maple Street home while he was barbecuing in the back yard.

At a certain point in the investigation the case was turned over to the New York State Police and they are currently actively investigating. As for the victim's of the alleged assault, the 67-year-old man was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital and eventually sent to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

There is no word at this time on the motive for the alleged attack, but Wojcik was sent to the Oneida County correctional Facility at the time of his arrest to wait for arraignment. As of his arrest on Thursday, Wojcik is facing charges of Burglary and Assault.

Cases of random violence continue to plagues not only the local community, but communities nationwide.