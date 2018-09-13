Primary Day is Today, Who’s On the Ballot?

Primary election day is today, September 13th in New York State and there are some key races on the ballot, depending on which party you belong to. The primary was moved from Tuesday to Thursday this year because of 9/11 remembrance ceremonies.

Voters in Rome, Utica and Frankfort will have an opportunity to select their candidates for the 119th Assembly District currently held by Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, although the anticipated vote in the Democratic Primary no longer exists after Democratic candidate Chris Salatino was removed from the ballot on Friday by an Appellate court. Marianne Buttonschon will now be the Democratic candidate on November's ballot. Republicans will have a primary as Frederick Nichols will face off against Dennis Bova.

Republicans and Conservatives in Boonville, Trenton, Deerfield and much of Herkimer County will have a chance between two candidates in the 118th Assembly District currently held by Assemblyman Marc Butler, who is retiring at the end of this term. Robert Smullen of Johnstown is facing off against Patrick Vincent of Cold Brook, which is located just east of Deerfield. The 118th Assembly District stretches through Herkimer County into Fulton, Hamilton and St. Lawrence counties.

There are several other local races in Thursday's primaries that can be seen here .

Democratic Party voters throughout New York State have key choices to make for statewide positions including governor. Andrew Cuomo is being challenged by Cynthia Nixon in what has become a highly contentious race. Democrats will also choose between Kathy Hochul and Jumaane Wiliams for Lieutenant Governor and four candidates for Attorney General: Sean Maloney, Letitia James, Leecia Eve, and Zephyr Teachout.

For questions about local races and voting locations and times contact your county's Board of Elections.