Popular Spice Is Recalled In New York State

If you love to cook or bake, there never seems to be enough of the right spices in stock in the cupboard. Our kids love to be in the kitchen with mom and whip up some great desserts and sweet treats. But if you have a certain spice in the kitchen, you are asked to bring it back to the store as it has been recently recalled.

According to reports, Price Chopper has issued a recall alert for anyone who has a certain type of cinnamon they just bought.

Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary manufacturer recall of PICS Ground Cinnamon because of a packaging error. The supermarket chain says some 16-ounce bottles of the product might contain cumin instead of cinnamon.

Customers who purchased this product can return in to their local store for a full refund.

Our kids love being little helpers when it comes to baking and cooking. Lately, the big menu item is chocolate banana bread! The house smells amazing and although it is summer and the kitchen gets pretty warm, it is totally worth it. There is something special about coming home to fresh baked goods! It's a great way for the kids and mom to bond and we all get dessert! It is a perfect win-win.

