The plastic bag ban is back in the news again. Price Chopper and Market 32 stores have announced they'll discontinue the use of plastic bags and begin charging for paper bags again August 1.

The "on again-off again" plastic bag thing has been going on longer than the COVID - 19 pandemic. It began in April of 2019 with Governor Cuomo signing legislation banning single use plastic bags to begin in March of this year. Just a day before the ban was to start, a lawsuit put the bag ban on hold. Then the pandemic hit and the whole subject got lost in the wash, with many stores returning to single use bags to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, Price Chopper and Market 32 stores say beginning August 1, the bags will be gone from their stores. Shoppers will have to pay five-cents for paper bags, or fifteen-cents for the paper bags with handles. Of course you can still bring reusable bags and pay nothing but you'll have to pack your own reusable bag, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.