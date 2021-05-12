[POLL] Will Vaccine Incentives Help You Get Vaccinated If You Haven’t Already?

According to Governor Cuomo, 50% of New Yorkers aged 18 and up are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state’s vaccination progress, according to the governor Wednesday, is as follows:

17,054,335 vaccine doses administered statewide

9,733,468 New Yorkers with at lest one dose — 60.7% of 18+ population

7,972,909 New Yorkers fully vaccinated — 50% of 18% population.

Earlier in the week, Cuomo said the state was going to focus on targeting the younger size of the age range, as well as those who might have doubts about the vaccine. One of the ways that challenge is being combated is by local incentive programs.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Wednesday the list of participating businesses in the county's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. They're offering up coupon books with 20 different incentives at local restaurants. To redeem an incentive, the individual will need to show proof that they were vaccinated during May 14 and May 21 at a county-run vaccination site, according to CNY Central.

These incentives include things like: free donuts, free french fries, free beer, free appetizers, the list goes on and on. But is this truly something that will have people walk through the door to get vaccinated?

The state of Ohio is taking the vaccine incentives to the next level. Calling it "Ohio Vax-a-Million," Governor Mike DeWine said the state will give away $1 million prizes to five adults, plus another five full-ride public college scholarships to teens who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Kentucky Lottery is giving away coupons for a free Cash Ball game ticket to adults who get their first or second vaccine shot at Kroger or Walmart stores.

The state of Maine is offering free hunting or fishing licenses, LL Bean gift cards or other prizes to residents who get their shots by Memorial Day.

If incentives are announced in Central NY, will that be enough to convince you? What would be the thing that makes you walk into a vaccine clinic? Vote here.

Will Vaccine Incentives Convince You To Get Vaccinated? Yes No I already got my vaccine, so this doesn't apply.

