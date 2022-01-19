What Happened to My Boost Oneida County Gift Card Incentive

What happened to the $100 Boost Oneida County incentive? If you haven't received your $100 gift card incentive for getting a booster shot with the Boost Oneida County program, it looks like you may be out of luck.

The Boost Oneida County vaccination incentive program ended on December 31. Anyone vaccinated after that date would not receive a $100 gift card incentive. However, anyone who received a vaccine or booster between July 15 and December 31 would still be eligible, according to OCGov.net.

Boost OC is funded through $2.5 million from the federal American Rescue Act. E-gift cards will be available until that allotment is depleted.

Tad and I received our booster shots on December 18. I didn't receive a text for my $100 gift card incentive until Wednesday, January 12 despite being told it would take a week to 10 days. Tad didn't get a text at all.

This is what appears on your phone when you do get the gift card incentive text and where the link takes you....

Credit - Prizeout.OCGov.net Credit - Prizeout.OCGov.net loading...

Card Selectoin

Once you receive the text above, click on the link and confirm your passcode, you're supposed to be taken to this screen to select your gift card.

Credit - Prizeout/OCgov.net Credit - Prizeout/OCgov.net loading...

No Cards Left

The problem is, this is where I was directed instead. To a page thanking me for doing my part but informing me that "all allocated funds have been distributed at this time."

TSM TSM loading...

50,000 $100 gift cards good at 80 different local businesses and organizations had been issued as of December 22 to county residents, with more than 22,000 already being redeemed. Too bad Tad and I weren't one of them. So much for that Oculus, we were going to get to start exercising.

