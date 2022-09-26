Police: Unruly Front Seat Passenger Causes Crash with Injuries on I-81 in Cicero

A Central New York man is under arrest after he allegedly became unruly and caused an accident while he was a passenger in a car.

Emergency responders from the State Police and Brewerton Fire Department were called to the scene of a crash on I-81 in Cicero, New York at approximately 9:20pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, 52-year-old Dawn M. Edwards from Brewerton, New York was driving a 2014 GMC SUV southbound "on Interstate 81 when the front seat passenger, 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers became upset with the driver and grabbed the steering wheel causing the vehicle to drive off the roadway and into several trees."

Police say that Edwards was brought to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with what police describe as "severe back injuries."

The passenger, Somers, was extricated from the vehicle by the Brewerton Fire Department and was taken into custody and arrested. "While at the station," the NYSP says, "Somers then damaged his leg restraints and (State Police) property." He was brought to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Somers was charged with the following:

Assault in the Third Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Witnesses, drivers in the area with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

