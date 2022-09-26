Wooly Worms Are Here New York! Are They Predicting a Harsh Winter?

You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October. Based on what was seen this weekend, they are already here.

It's not the arrival of the Wooly Worm that is particularly interesting, it's what they can tell us about the upcoming Winter. Will it be a harsh, cold, snowy Winter? What is it about this little guy that could give us a glimpse into our future?

According to the Almanac, the Wooly Worm's ability to predict Winter weather is all in how the creature looks. To me, they always look the same with their black head and tail bookending their rust colored mid section. The prediction comes in how much black or how much rust is on this years caterpillar.

Take a look at this picture, taken this weekend. What do you see? If their rusty section is wide, then it will be a mild winter. The more black there is, the more severe the winter. What does this one tell us?

Photo courtesy of Steve King Photo courtesy of Steve King loading...

This is a tough call but I would predict, based on this specimen, that we are looking at a milder Winter here in New York State. I see a fairly wide rust band to support the mild prediction. What do you see?

Take time to smell the roses. Isn't that what they say? If you look close enough, you might even see into the future.

