5 Pro Tips from Ben & Jerry’s to Improve the Ice Cream Experience

There's nothing better than ice cream during a hot summer day. Especially with a trip to The Ice Cream Factory in Chadwicks, or Nicky Doodles in New Hartford, Rome or Verona, or the new Kookie's Q & Creamery in Utica. But no matter your ice cream of choice, there ARE some pro tips on making it even better.

Ben & Jerry's, the Vermont-based kings of frozen custard, say you should follow some simple tips to improving your ice cream eating experience and taking it to a whole new level. Most of the hacks from the Ben & Jerry's website revolve around the way you store your precious dessert to avoid the dreaded ice cream freezer burn.

1. The optimum storage temperature is below 0 degrees. And if you like to eat your ice cream soft, the experts say you should...

leave it on the counter for a few minutes rather than using the microwave, which zaps the ice cream’s delicate structure.

2. Put the ice cream in the back of the freezer, not on the door, because you want to expose it to warmer air as little as possible every time you open the fridge door.

3. The utensil you use can make a difference. According to Ben & Jerry's, you should...

trade your scooper for a large serrated knife, carefully cutting the pint with the ice cream still inside. Then, simply peel the pint container off, or use it as a bowl.

4. When putting a partially used carton back in the fridge, place a sheet of parchment or wax paper on top of the container BEFORE replacing the lid, or just put the whole thing in an airtight plastic container.

5. Store all partially used cartons upside-down in the fridge, which prevents the melted ice cream from dripping down and melting the colder stuff at the bottom.

The folks at Ben & Jerry's also have a sixth tip for ice cream: EAT. IT. ALL. Then you don't have to worry about freezer burn or any other dessert detriments.