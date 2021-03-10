Pink Floyd Announce ‘Live at Knebworth 1990′ Album

Pink Floyd Live at Knebworth 1990, a new package documenting the band's Silver Clef Award Winners show at England's Knebworth House, will be released on April 30.

The concert, previously unreleased until appearing on the 2019 Later Years box set, will debut as a stand-alone release digitally and on CD and double vinyl. Singer and guitarist David Gilmour remixed the audio with Andy Jackson, and the project features new artwork shot by Hipgnosis' Aubrey "Po" Powell and designed by Storm Studios' Peter Curzon.

You can see the track listing below.

The LP — which is available to pre-order now — is previewed with "Shine on You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5." You can listen to it below.

Silver Clef Award Winners Knebworth, broadcast globally on MTV, took place June 30, 1990 with an estimated 120,000 fans in attendance. Paul McCartney, Genesis, Phil Collins, Robert Plant (with Jimmy Page), Dire Straits, Eric Clapton and Tears for Fears all performed at the event, which supported the Nordoff Robbins charity's efforts to establish the BRIT School.

“There is something special about Knebworth," Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason said in a statement announcing the album. "We all still have fond memories of playing there in the '70s, and this show was no different. As a North London boy, this was almost a home game, but with the added delight of being the reassembly of the band after a fairly mega-tour that had lasted for well over a year.

"It was also an opportunity to get the wonderful [saxophonist] Candy Dulfer to play — I had been a fan of hers for quite a while, and it was just a shame we didn’t have an opportunity to utilize her for more," he continued. "We also had our dear friend [keyboardist] Michael Kamen guesting. Michael had contributed so much to PF over the previous 10 years, it’s great to have something of his playing on the recording.”

At that time, Pink Floyd consisted of Mason, Gilmour and singer and keyboardist Richard Wright, joined by their touring band, backing vocalists and the aforementioned guest performers.

Pink Floyd, 'Live at Knebworth 1990' Track Listing

1. "Shine on You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5"

2. "The Great Gig in the Sky"

3. "Wish You Were Here"

4. "Sorrow"

5. "Money"

6. "Comfortably Numb"

7. "Run Like Hell"

