Wonderworks Finally Re-Opens at Destiny USA With New Exhibit

The wait is almost over. After being closed for nearly a year, Wonderworks at Destiny USA in Syracuse will finally re-open.

The amusement park for the mind, with 40,000 square feet of “edu-tainment” re-opens its doors March 26, 2021.

"We are thrilled to be able to get our doors back open and welcome people to come on in,” says Nicole Montgomery, general manager of WonderWorks Syracuse. “We know people are ready to get out and do things, and we offer a great mix of fun and educational activities, with something for everyone in the family.”

Get our free mobile app

Some of the changes you can expect when visiting WonderWorks Syracuse include:

Cashless payments - Bring an electronic form of payment or purchase your tickets online ahead of time because WonderWorks will no longer be accepting cash.

- Bring an electronic form of payment or purchase your tickets online ahead of time because WonderWorks will no longer be accepting cash. Reservations - WonderWorks is reopening on a reservation basis only, to keep capacity to 50 people. Only 50 people will be allowed inside every 30 minutes.

- WonderWorks is reopening on a reservation basis only, to keep capacity to 50 people. Only 50 people will be allowed inside every 30 minutes. Hours - Hours will be limited to start. Wonderworks will open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

- Hours will be limited to start. Wonderworks will open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. COVID safe - Staff health screenings and guest temperature checks will be conducted before entering. Anyone over the age of two must wear a face covering and everyone must adhere to social distancing of six feet.

- Staff health screenings and guest temperature checks will be conducted before entering. Anyone over the age of two must wear a face covering and everyone must adhere to social distancing of six feet. Sanitization - Sanitizer stations will be set up throughout Wonderworks.

A new exhibit incorporating student artists will be featured at Wonderworks. CNY Art: New York Youth Art Gallery held its first annual contest, the winning masterpieces will be on display for a year.

“Come on out and have some fun,” added Montgomery. “We have a lot to offer, including ropes courses, laser tag, rides, science exhibits and more.”

Canyon Climb, the world’s largest suspended indoor ropes course, offers three levels and 81 obstacles. There's also a 4D XD motion theater, and various educational zones focusing on weather, light and sound, physical challenges, space discovery, imagination and art.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Wonderworksonline.com/destiny.

Step Inside Wonderworks & Turn Your World Upside Down Wonderworks, an amusement park for the mind, is finally reopening at Destiny USA in Syracuse with a new exhibit. Step inside.

20 Sure Signs Spring is Near in CNY Spring isn't defined by the date on a calendar in central New York. Here's sure signs the season is near.