Picnic in the Park Is Back for 2019 in Central New York

It's Year Two for New Hartford's Picnic in the Park. And 2019 figures to be bigger and better than ever.

The site for the event is the same, but Sherrill Brook Park has undergone improvements. There's a farmer's market that's been added into the mix, and there will be more food options. The food trucks are all ready to go, offering a variety of options, from Asian to Mexican to traditional Barbecue. Sherrill Brook's Picnic in the Park is sponsored by the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce.

The first day of operations this year is Tuesday, May 21st. The farmer's market portion of the weekly event will debut in a recently constructed pavilion on June 4th.

The park has brand-new swings and toys for kids. Extra benefits include a dog park where canine friends meet and play, plus miles of woodsy trails circling the park. The New Hartford version of Picnic in the Park runs Tuesdays from 4:00-8:00 PM.