More Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds Possible In CNY

The National Weather Service (NWS) says we're in for more storms today, Monday, May 20, 2019.

NWS says another round of showers and storms will develop this afternoon...mainly east of the I-81 corridor. Strong winds are the main threat.

US National Weather Service Binghamton NY

NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook for CNY. Thunderstorms are expected to form ahead of a strong cold front this afternoon. A few thunderstorms will produce gusty winds and small hail.

Extended Forcast:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map .

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at the National Grid’s website .

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

