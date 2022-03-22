A Chautauqua county man is under arrest after police say he stalked a woman after seeing a picture of her on social media.

In a written release the New York State Police says that troopers responded to Interstate 86 in Mina after receiving a report of a woman being followed while in a car on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Troopers stooped all of the vehicles involved and determined, through an investigation, that 26-year-old Andrew Graham of Sherman, New York waited in the village of Sherman for the victim after he saw a picture of her at dinner on social media.

Troopers say "Graham followed the victim in her vehicle down several roads in Sherman and at one point drove in front of the victim, forcing her to stop.

They say Graham then got out of his car and hit the victim's vehicle. He did not cause any damage to the vehicle.

The victim subsequently drove onto I-86 where Graham is accused of following her until they reached the Findley Lake Exit. It was at this point that the NYSP stopped the vehicles and interviewed all of the parties involved.

Graham was arrested and brought the the Chautauqua County Jail pending a future court appearance.

He is facing the following charges:

Stalking in the 4th Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree

Reckless Driving

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

