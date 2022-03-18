A Clammy Crime; Person Steals Over 700 Clams In New York State

People have been caught stealing and smuggling many different things. But this has to top the list as the weirdest so far.

Many people may not know this, but it's illegal to harvest clams and other shellfish in New York City. Back in the 1800's, Jamaica Bay was filled with shellfish and it was a thriving market. Jamaica Bay is located on the southern shore of Kings and Queens County. Once 1921 hit, the bay was closed for harvesting because of growing industrial and municipal pollution.

Now all of the waterways of New York City are classified as "uncertified waters". The only time people can harvest clams recreationally are during the summer. But this has to be in specified harvesting locations.

Within the span of February 21st and March 1st, several New York State Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs) have issued a handful of tickets. Specifically, 13 tickets have been written for 11 people who attempted to illegally harvest clams during the winter.

One specific instance lead to a major find by the Environmental Conservation Officers. They seized around 700 razor clams from one suspect. Both the ECOs were able to save the clams and return them to the water shortly after. Specific arraignments for the suspects have been scheduled in Kings and Queens county for later this month.

There are many laws that people break in New York State on the daily that they aren't even aware of. Here is a full list in case you're guilty of any of them.

