Explore Historic Oneida County Thanks To A Scavenger Hunt Challenge

If you want to learn everything you need to know about Oneida County, all you need is the ability to take selfies.

Throughout the entire month of August, it's time to learn about Oneida County thanks to this fun and interactive game. The Oneida County History Center is hosting its sixth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt.

Grab your camera or smartphone to learn about the people, places, and events that shaped Oneida County and your community. Venture on a county or city-wide scavenger hunt and follow the clues to historical sites, monuments, and markers.

All you have to do is document your historic adventures with a photo or selfie and share on social media. That's it. All ages are welcome to participate in this free program with prizes from local businesses. Some of those prizes include the following businesses: Stewart’s, Bagel Grove, Holland Farms Bakery, Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, and So Sweet Candy Shoppe.

The clue sheets and instructions will be available online August 5th HERE. The scavenger hunt takes place throughout the month of August.

