Explore Historic Oneida County Thanks To A Scavenger Hunt Challenge
If you want to learn everything you need to know about Oneida County, all you need is the ability to take selfies.
Throughout the entire month of August, it's time to learn about Oneida County thanks to this fun and interactive game. The Oneida County History Center is hosting its sixth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt.
Grab your camera or smartphone to learn about the people, places, and events that shaped Oneida County and your community. Venture on a county or city-wide scavenger hunt and follow the clues to historical sites, monuments, and markers.
All you have to do is document your historic adventures with a photo or selfie and share on social media. That's it. All ages are welcome to participate in this free program with prizes from local businesses. Some of those prizes include the following businesses: Stewart’s, Bagel Grove, Holland Farms Bakery, Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, and So Sweet Candy Shoppe.
The clue sheets and instructions will be available online August 5th HERE. The scavenger hunt takes place throughout the month of August.
Don't Miss Beers, Bikes, And Barges
The Erie Canal Museum has teamed up with breweries all across New York state for a fun summer-long cycling series along the Erie Canal titled “Beers, Bikes, and Barges.”
This series aims to showcase the Erie Canal’s diverse history, the newly completed Empire State Trail, and the unique breweries found throughout the state. Each event will occur on Thursdays at 6 pm and will consist of an approximately hour-long guided cycling tour of that week’s highlighted community, followed by a drink at the partner brewery.
Join the Erie Canal Museum and us on August 18th for an approximately hour-long bike tour of Utica that will end at a local brewery. For more information and to register, go online here.
