6 Feet Apart, Always in Our Heart Parade Held For CNY Seniors
Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable of being infected by the coronavirus. That's why no visitors are allowed inside nursing homes. But outside one central New York home, a parade was held to remind residents they aren't forgotten.
The "6 Feet Apart, Always in Our Hearts" walking parade was held at Sitrin Health Care Center for its long-term care residents.
Staff members of various departments joined in the festivities to bring well-wishes to the windows of residents, carrying balloons, homemade signs and the American flag.