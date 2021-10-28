Sponsor A Flag To Honor A Local Hero For Veterans Day

The Good News Center is presenting its 7th annual Flags for Heroes event.

Flags for Heroes is a ten-day display of 1,000 full size American flags on Utica’s Memorial Parkway in honor or memory of local heroes.

The flags will fly from November 2 through November 11.

Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School’s National Junior ROTC students help install the flags.,

A ceremony will be held on November 6 at 3:30 at the Parkway Rec Center.

The ceremony will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm and the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The ceremony will also include remarks by veterans, dignitaries and members of Sitrin’s Military Rehabilitation Program.

There will be live performances from the Red Band and the New Horizons Quartet.

Immediately after the ceremony a candlelight blessing will take place on the field followed by a 21 Gun salute and end with a live performance of Taps.

Community members can sponsor a flag, with all proceeds to benefit Sitrin’s Military Rehabilitation program.

Sitrin's program is specifically designed to treat individuals with:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Traumatic Brain Injury

Spinal Cord Injuries

Post-Acute Substance Abuse

Depression and Anxiety

Orthopedic Diagnoses

Multiple Trauma

Central and Peripheral Vestibular Disorders

If you'd like to sponsor a flag, go to thegoodnewscenet.org.

