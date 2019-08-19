Part Of Route 69 Renamed For Officer Kevin Crossley

A ceremony was held today to honor fallen Whitesboro Police Officer Kevin Crossley.

A portion of Route 69 in Whitesboro has been renamed the "Officer Kevin F. Crossley Memorial Highway."

Crossley was a seven-year veteran of the Whitesboro Police Department who lost his life in the line of duty last year in a crash.

Legislation to rename the highway was sponsored by Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and Senator Joseph Griffo.

“Officer Kevin Crossley tragically lost his life protecting the place he grew up and loved, and he will forever be remembered as a hero in our community,” Buttenschon said. “No words can describe how grateful we are for his bravery and service, or the sadness we feel for his family and friends. This dedication is just a small way of showing our appreciation and will ensure that his memory never fades.”

Members of Crossley's family attended the ceremony, along with members of the Whitesboro Police Department and other local elected officials.