An Oswego County man is dead following a crash between a car and motorcycle.

Police say 74-year-old Bruce W. Hinman of Parish, New York succumbed to his injuries on July 30th, the day after a crash on State Route 104 and the I-81 southbound exit ramp in Mexico, New York.

The New York State Police says during the crash Hinman had been ejected from his motorcycle and brought by McFee Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was listed in critical condition before eventually succumbing to his injuries on Saturday.

Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 29, 2022) Photo Credit: New York State Police (July 29, 2022) loading...

According to a written release, the NYSP says at approximately 5:17pm on Friday, July 29, 2022, 27-year-old Luke Gollaher of Adams Center, New York, was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart and “was exiting I-81 southbound at exit 33 (Rt. 104). Gollaher stopped at the intersection with Rt. 104 and attempted to make a left turn onto Rt. 104 when he failed to yield the right of way to a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by (Mr. Hinman),” who was traveling west on State Route 104.

In addition to the NYSP, the Mexico Fire Department, Parish Fire Department, McFee Ambulance, and Northern Oswego County Ambulance (NOCA) Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

Police say that Gollaher was tested at the scene of the crash and “showed no signs of alcohol impairment.” Gollaher was not physically injured. At this time it is not believed that any other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is continuing.

Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam video, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police at: (315_ 366.6000.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No charges have been filed at the time of this posting. However, if were to change, regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.

Celebrities Who Ran Into Serious Tax Troubles Below, you'll find 21 famous celebrities who ended up owing anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to the IRS in taxes.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

