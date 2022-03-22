Utica Unveils Hometown Heroes Banner Program To Honor Veterans

The City of Utica, along with the Oneida County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 490 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944, are unveiling the Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

The banners will honor veterans, either living or deceased, who have served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces.

Residents can participate, and honor a family member or loved one who served our country, by submitting a photo of a Veteran and indicating the branch they served and their years of service.

The banners will be placed along the Memorial Parkway, from Mohawk Valley Community College to Genesee Street, until Veterans Day.

“We can never do enough to honor our Veterans. The City of Utica is proud to join forces with local businesses and organizations to support the Hometown Heroes Banner Program. This initiative is a great way for families and friends to express their appreciation for a loved one who has served our country,” said Mayor Palmieri.

A limited number of poles and banners will be made on a “first come, first serve basis” and preference will be given to Veterans from Utica.

Each banner costs $110.

To have a banner made in honor of a Veteran, the submission form can be found at www.uticahometownheroes.com.

Individuals can submit the form, upload the picture and make payment on the website.

The Hometown Heroes program has received support from the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), the Utica Comets and Harley Davidson of Utica.

