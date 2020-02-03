Palmieri Budget Would Increase Property Taxes By 1.9 Percent

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri presented his 2020-21 budget proposal to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment on Monday.

The $72.5 million spending plan includes a 1.9 percent property tax increase.

For the seventh consecutive year, the budget contains a surplus. Palmieri says the city's fund balance is $6.8 million.

In making his budget presentation, Palmieri said the city has continued to see significant rises in sales tax revenues and the number of building permits begin issued, which are strong indicators of enhanced economic development.

The new fiscal year begins on April 1st.