Pack To School Supply Drive 2019
Many children in the Mohawk Valley go to school without the supplies they need to be successful. Join us in the “Pack to School” supply drive to get local children everything they need, from notebooks to pencils.
Many families are struggling right here in our community, and many families cannot afford the basics. Poverty means kids come to school without the necessary tools to learn. Studies show that when kids have school supplies of their own, classroom behavior and grades improve, self-esteem strengthens, and kids develop better attitudes toward school and learning. Fidelis Care wants to help local kids in our community “Pack to School”!
Get your coworkers involved, and drop supplies off at our studio at 9418 River Road in Marcy before August 24.
Supplies Needed
- Folders
- Elmer's glue
- Composition Notebooks
- Colored Pencils
- No. 2 Pencils
- Pencil Sharpeners
- Crayons (not larger than 24)
- Plain Pocket Folder
- Hand Sanitizer
- Black & White composition notebooks
- Fine tip markers
- Ruler
- Pencil Box or zippered bags
- Loose-leaf paper
- Highlighters
- Pocket Dictionary
- Spiral notebooks
- Index Cards
- Backpacks
