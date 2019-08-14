Pack To School Supply Drive 2019

Many children in the Mohawk Valley go to school without the supplies they need to be successful. Join us in the “Pack to School” supply drive to get local children everything they need, from notebooks to pencils.

Many families are struggling right here in our community, and many families cannot afford the basics. Poverty means kids come to school without the necessary tools to learn. Studies show that when kids have school supplies of their own, classroom behavior and grades improve, self-esteem strengthens, and kids develop better attitudes toward school and learning. Fidelis Care wants to help local kids in our community “Pack to School”!

Get your coworkers involved, and drop supplies off at our studio at 9418 River Road in Marcy before August 24.

Supplies Needed

Folders

Elmer's glue

Composition Notebooks

Colored Pencils

No. 2 Pencils

Pencil Sharpeners

Crayons (not larger than 24)

Plain Pocket Folder

Hand Sanitizer

Black & White composition notebooks

Fine tip markers

Ruler

Pencil Box or zippered bags

Loose-leaf paper

Highlighters

Pocket Dictionary

Spiral notebooks

Index Cards

Backpacks

