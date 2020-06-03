Outdoor Dining Now Allowed at Central New York Restaurants

We can finally enjoy a meal at our favorite restaurant in central New York, as long as it has outdoor seating.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed in phase two of reopening. Restaurants in the seven regions that have already entered phase two, including Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, can reopen for outdoor dining beginning Thursday, June 4th.

Tables must be six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must wear face coverings when not seated.

"COVID-19 is still a real threat and we're still battling it. I know it's not on the front pages today, but it is still in people and in society," Governor Cuomo said. "But thanks to the people of New York and the nurses, doctors and essential workers, today we have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever and we have the lowest death toll ever. We are continuously evaluating activities that can be safely reopened, and today we are adding outdoor seating at restaurants to phase two."

There are 1,045 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 374,085 confirmed cases in New York State.

Several restaurants offer outdoor seating in central New York. Here are some of the best in Utica, according to Tripadvisor.

The Tailor & The Cook

94 Genesee Street in Utica

Nail Creek Pub

720 Varick Street in Utica

Swifty's Restaurant & Pub

257 Genesee Street in Utica

Aqua Vino

16 Harbor Lock Road E., Utica

Ocean Blue

118 Columbia Street, in the Landmark Building in Utica

Where are you look forward to going to eat first?