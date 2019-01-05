Otto the Orange & Others (Bobble) Heading to Hall of Fame?

Otto the Orange is headed, or maybe bobbleheaded, toward immortality. The Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, opening in the winter of 2019 at its permanent location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will include thousands of bobblehead dolls, including the famous Syracuse sports mascot.

January 7 is National Bobblehead Day, which honors the history of and appreciation for all spring-connected head bobbing figurines. The toys, also known as nodders and wobblers, were invented over 100 years ago and have grown into to immense popularity. There have been a number of bobbleheads manufactured in honor of Central New York icons, some of whom may soon be represented in Milwaukee.

Utica College hockey goalie Adam Dekker, currently an assistant under Pioneers' head coach Gary Heenan, was the subject of a promotional bobblehead given out to fans at the Aud in 2016.

New Hartford's Mike Zalewski is another Central New Yorker who could be bobbleheading to Milwaukee. The former Utica Comets' ice hockey star now playing in Germany, had his own bobblehead that's still for sale on eBay .

Credit: bobblesniper via eBay

Other figures that may be displayed at the Hall of Fame include a Floyd Little bobblehead, depicting the Syracuse University and Denver Broncos' Hall of Fame running back and a bobblehead of Baldwinsville High School and Syracuse University soccer goalie Alex Bono ( also available on eBay ), now starting for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.