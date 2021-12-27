New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed an Executive Order allowing local governments to lift an in-person renewal requirement for property tax exemptions for low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

The governor says with the winter surge in COVID cases, allowing local governments the option to lift the in-person requirement can protect the health of those thousands of people in vulnerable populations while continuing to provide tax relief to those who need it most.

The Order also allows the State Senate and Assembly the discretion to meet remotely through January 15 and allows public bodies to meet remotely. Contents of meetings still need to be made publicly available.

Finally, the Executive Order permits certified clinical laboratories to use out-of-state facilities to process COVID-19 testing of New York residents in an effort to help manage the huge increase in demand for testing.

