Orange Hold Off Late Pitt Push, Win 5th Straight

The Syracuse Orange were able to fend off a late rally from the Pittsburgh Panthers to secure their fifth consecutive ACC win, 69-61, on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange (13-7, 6-3 in ACC) with another 20-point outing, posting 21 on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Marek Dolezaj added 17 as 'Cuse won for the eighth time in the last ten games.

After controling the game for the first 30-plus minutes, Syracuse grew its lead to 16 with 9:20 to play. But the Panthers (13-7, 4-5 ACC) fought back with the help of Justin Champagnie and Trey McGowens, cutting the deficit to single digits with six minutes remaining. The Orange saw their lead shrink to 63-60 with just 33 seconds remaining, but a fast break dunk from Elijah Hughes and two free thrown from Dolezaj would ice it.

Syracuse will next play at Clemson on Tuesday night.