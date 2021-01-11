Oneida Public Library Hoping To Open Mid January

The Oneida Public Library has been working hard all throughout 2020 to get ready to open to the public. This library is one that is ready for the future, and ready to educate and entertain.

The Rome Sentinel reports that the library is looking at a possible opening come mid January 2021, but they don't have an official opening date yet. OPL Assistant Director Rob Sporing said not having a concrete opening date is due to COVID:

“With COVID-19, we’re not sure what’s going on,” Sporing said. “But even if we’re not capable of having patrons come inside the building, we have a curbside window for drive-in requests.”

This library will be very different than others in our region due to the technology being put into it. Some of that includes a recording studio, teleconference rooms, art gallery, streaming cameras, WIFI that extends into the parking lot, and an updated history center.

You can check out the OPL’s Facebook page for the latest info, and info on opening date. You can find them at 220 Broad Street in Oneida.

The OPL’s online services are up and running and available to all holders of a MidYork library card: Libby/Overdrive for e-books and audiobooks; Hoopla for downloading movies, TV shows, and e-books; and RB Digital for magazines and audiobooks. Patrons can access these online sources at the MidYork Library System website.

More Info On The Recording Studio

The recording studio itself features a computer, soundboard mixer, keyboard, two high-quality microphones, and a green screen.

“Patrons can come in and do things like podcasting, video editing, sound recording, green screen photos, and more,” Sporing said. “If people want, they can come in with their guitars or instruments, hook it up to the system, and make professional recordings right here at the Library.”

Streaming cameras will also be available to those looking to make use of a Go-Pro.