Go Dashing Through the Snow in the Adirondacks on Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides

Go dashing through the snow this winter on a horse drawn sleigh ride in the Adirondacks.

The coronavirus has limited the number of activities we can enjoy safely. But it won't stop sleigh rides through a winter wonderland in Lake Placid, New York. Ride covered in thick blankets and breathe in the fresh air while enjoying the breathtaking beauty of the Adirondack mountains.

Photo Credit - Country Dreams Farm

Your magical sleigh ride with magnificent Belgian Draft Horses takes you by the Olympic Ski Jumps, Whiteface Mountain and through the scenic views of the Adirondack mountains while touring the historic John Brown Farm.

Call 888-818-2701 to book your authentic Adirondack sleigh ride or visit Countrydreamsfarm.com for more information.

While you're in Lake Placid, be sure to stop by the Lake Placid Olympic site to for a Skyride on the gondolas, skiing or snowboarding at Whiteface Mountain, cross country skiing, ice skating the Olympic speed skating oval, zip line through the forest on the Sky Flyer or take a ride on the Cliffside Coaster.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic cancelling a number of events and activities, there's still plenty to see and do in New York. So get outdoors to enjoy the beauty of the Adirondack Mountains with your family and friends this winter. A little fresh air will do us all some good.